 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for suspected arson outside apartment of woman he had romantic feelings for

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Kashiwara City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of attempted arson after he allegedly poured diesel fuel in front of the entrance of an apartment where a woman he knew and her boyfriend lived.

According to police, Yuichi Tanaka, a company employee from Kasugai City in Osaka Prefecture, is accused of pouring the fuel between midnight and 12:10 a.m. on Aug 19, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Tanaka has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I had romantic feelings for the woman until recently, but I didn't commit arson."

Police believe Tanaka had a one-sided romantic interest in the woman who is in her 20s and lives with her boyfriend who is in his 30s. Tanaka said he has known the woman for about 18 months.

Police allege Tanaka ignited the fuel, burning the intercom of the apartment. But the fire did not spread to the building. No one was injured.

At the time of the incident, the woman was out, and her boyfriend was inside. He heard a noise as if someone was trying to force open the door and noticed the intercom was burning, so he called 110.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog