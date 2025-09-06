Man arrested for suspected arson outside apartment of woman he had romantic feelings for

Police in Kashiwara City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of attempted arson after he allegedly poured diesel fuel in front of the entrance of an apartment where a woman he knew and her boyfriend lived.

According to police, Yuichi Tanaka, a company employee from Kasugai City in Osaka Prefecture, is accused of pouring the fuel between midnight and 12:10 a.m. on Aug 19, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Tanaka has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I had romantic feelings for the woman until recently, but I didn't commit arson."

Police believe Tanaka had a one-sided romantic interest in the woman who is in her 20s and lives with her boyfriend who is in his 30s. Tanaka said he has known the woman for about 18 months.

Police allege Tanaka ignited the fuel, burning the intercom of the apartment. But the fire did not spread to the building. No one was injured.

At the time of the incident, the woman was out, and her boyfriend was inside. He heard a noise as if someone was trying to force open the door and noticed the intercom was burning, so he called 110.

