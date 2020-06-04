Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for targeting Wuhan residents with graffiti at Yasukuni Shrine

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old man after graffiti targeting residents of Wuhan, China, was discovered in Yasukuni Shrine, which honors convicted war criminals along with Japan’s war dead.

According to police, Susumu Kawabe, a systems engineer living in Edogawa Ward, was arrested on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He has been charged with vandalism by defacing a public restroom at the shrine on May 4. The graffiti, scribbled with a pen on the wall, stated, “Let’s kill all the residents of Wuhan.” The Chinese city was the first epicenter of the coronavirus.

Police quoted Kawabe as saying he was trying to get back at online netouyo (Japanese rightwingers) and hoped they would be blamed for the graffiti.

Yasukuni Shrine, which honors convicted war criminals along with Japan’s war dead.

Talk about misleading readers. Sounds like the major part consists of war criminals when in reality it is 0.04%...

0.0005% if you only include the controversial so-called ‘class A war criminals’.

Police quoted Kawabe as saying he was trying to get back at online netouyo (Japanese rightwingers) and hoped they would be blamed for the graffiti.

This is a common tactic. There are people who pretend they are right wingers just to make a lot of noise and make the public hate them. It works pretty well!

What a wonderful human being,the most preoccupying thing that besides his extreme action there are quiet a lot of people that have such believes.

The world somehow is trying to move forward but many people and more here are trying to revert time backward and maybe even wish to reach the pre-war era.

