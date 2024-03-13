Man arrested for third time after assaulting teenage girlfriend

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he allegedly beat up his girlfriend who is in her late teens.

According to police, the suspect, who is a construction worker, assaulted his girlfriend by punching her in the face at their home in Shiroishi Ward at around 8:05 a.m. on January 23, Kyodo News reported. The victim sustained minor injuries, including bruises to her face.

The suspect called police several hours after the incident and asked if his girlfriend had contacted them because she was missing.

Later that day, the teenager returned home, and was questioned by police, but her boyfriend was nowhere to be found. He turned himself in at a police station on Tuesday.

Police said it was the third time he had been arrested for assaulting his girlfriend. But no charges were filed either time.

© Japan Today