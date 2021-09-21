Man arrested for threatening ‘massacre’ at vaccination site in Tokyo

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of obstruction of business after he faxed a threat to a police station, threatening a “massacre” at a vaccination site in Tokyo.

According to police, Shuji Kamibayashi, a self-employed resident of Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, sent the fax, with the heading “Death Threat,” to Takenotsuka Police Station from a convenience store in Saitama Prefecture at 6 p.m. on Sept 19, Sankei Shimbun reported. The message stated that “a massacre would occur at 9 a.m. on Sept 20 at a vaccination site run by the ward office.”

In response, 50 police officers were deployed to 24 COVID-19 vaccination sites across Adachi Ward.

Kamibayashi was arrested Tuesday after being identified through an analysis of convenience store surveillance camera footage taken at the time the fax was sent. Police said he has admitted to the allegations and was quoted as saying, “I was unable to work due to COVID-19 and did it to relieve my pent-up anger.”

