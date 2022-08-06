Man arrested for threatening bus passenger with box cutter

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of violating the swords and firearms control law after he threatened a passenger on a bus.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Friday on a bus in front of JR Nishi-Kawaguchi Station. TV Asahi reported that the suspect, who was on the bus, grabbed the man sitting in front of him and threatened him with a box cutter, saying “Would you like to die with me?”

Another passenger, a man in his 40s, grabbed the suspect’s arm and subdued him, while the driver called 110. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police quoted the suspect, who was drunk at the time of his arrest, as saying, “I got irritated because some of the passengers on the bus were staring at me.”

© Japan Today