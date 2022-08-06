Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for threatening bus passenger with box cutter

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of violating the swords and firearms control law after he threatened a passenger on a bus.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Friday on a bus in front of JR Nishi-Kawaguchi Station. TV Asahi reported that the suspect, who was on the bus, grabbed the man sitting in front of him and threatened him with a box cutter, saying “Would you like to die with me?”

Another passenger, a man in his 40s, grabbed the suspect’s arm and subdued him, while the driver called 110. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police quoted the suspect, who was drunk at the time of his arrest, as saying, “I got irritated because some of the passengers on the bus were staring at me.”

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Certifications to boost your resume for English Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kawaguchi Asama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel