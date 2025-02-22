Man arrested for threatening food court employee with gun-shaped lighter

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of threatening an employee at a food court with a gun-shaped lighter after the employee asked the man, who was smoking in a non-smoking area, not to do so.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on Friday at a supermarket food court in Higashi Ward, TBS reported. Police said the man, who claims to be a construction industry worker, was asked by the male employee to put out his cigarette because the food court is a non-smoking area.

The man rebuked the employee, pulled out the gun-shaped lighter and pointed it at the employee's face. The employee immediately called the police.

Police said the gun-shaped lighter was about 20 cm long with a brown grip and a black body.

The man was drunk at the time, and has remained silent during questioning, police said.

