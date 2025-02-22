 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for threatening food court employee with gun-shaped lighter

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of threatening an employee at a food court with a gun-shaped lighter after the employee asked the man, who was smoking in a non-smoking area, not to do so.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on Friday at a supermarket food court in Higashi Ward, TBS reported. Police said the man, who claims to be a construction industry worker, was asked by the male employee to put out his cigarette because the food court is a non-smoking area.

The man rebuked the employee, pulled out the gun-shaped lighter and pointed it at the employee's face. The employee immediately called the police.

Police said the gun-shaped lighter was about 20 cm long with a brown grip and a black body.

The man was drunk at the time, and has remained silent during questioning, police said.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

A 3-day adventure packed with unforgettable experiences

Exciting activities, hidden gems, and local flavors await you in Akita!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog