Man arrested for threatening passerby with knife at Saitama park

Police in Sakado City, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed man who threatened a passerby with a knife and demanded money.

The incident occurred last around 7 p.m. on Sunday at a park, Kyodo News reported. Police said a 65-year-old man was taking a walk when another man came up behind him and threatened him with a knife, then demanded he hand over his money.

When the victim raised his voice and said no, the man ran away without taking anything.

Three hours later, police arrested Naoki Fujita for carrying a knife with a blade measuring 12 centimeters as he walked along a street in Tsurugashima City.

Police said Fujita, who matched the description of the man in the Sakado case, admitted to carrying the knife with the intent of committing a robbery and hinted at his involvement in a series of attempted robberies in the area.

