Man arrested for threatening schoolgirl with knife

Police in Wake, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of threatening a schoolgirl with a knife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Okayama TV reported. The girl was at the back of a line of about 10 children walking home from school. Police said the man, Takaharu Maeda, came up behind the girl, a senior elementary age child, and put his hand on her shoulder. He pointed a knife at her and told her to go with him.

The girl broke away from Maeda and was not harmed. A passerby called 110 and Maeda was arrested at the scene.

Police said Maeda and the girl did not know each other.

