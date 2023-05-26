Man arrested for threatening schoolgirl with knife

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of threatening a teenage girl with a knife and attempting to rob her in February.

According to police, the incident occurred as the girl was walking home from high school on the night of Feb 20 in Midori Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said Shinichi Ogasawara, a dispatch worker who lives in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, approached the girl from behind, threatened her with a knife and demanded she hand over money and any items of value she had.

The girl resisted and Ogasawara fled empty-handed. The girl was not hurt.

Police said Ogasawara, who was arrested on Thursday, has admitted to the charge. He surfaced as a suspect after an examination of street surveillance camera footage showed him in the area at the time of the incident.

Police said they are are also questioning Ogasawara about a number of incidents in the same area this year in which a man committed lewd acts in front of young women walking along streets at night.

© Japan Today