crime

Man arrested for sexually assaulting teenage boy in park in Tochigi Prefecture

TOCHIGI

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for threatening and sexually assaulting a teenage boy in a park in Kamisukawa, Tochigi Prefecture.

According to police, Kenta Shibahara, a painter from Moka, Tochigi Prefecture, is accused of sexually assaulting the teenager at around 1 a.m. on Sept 8, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Shibahara threatened the boy by saying, "I'm going to kill you," before pushing him down and sexually assaulting him.

Police said the two met through a dating app in the summer two years ago, and at the time of the incident, the victim had told Shibahara that he "wanted to end the relationship."

The incident came to light when the teenager contacted police on Nov 8.

Police said Shibahara has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I don't remember having sex in a park and and I don't know who that person is.”

