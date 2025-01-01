 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for threatening teenage daughter with knife

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Muroran, Hokkaido, have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of threatening to kill his teenage daughter with a knife at their home on Tuesday night.

The man is suspected of pointing a knife at his daughter and threatening her at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, NTV reported.

The daughter was not hurt, but called the police herself after the incident.

Police said the girl told them that after a heated argument, her father grabbed a knife from the kitchen and pointed it at her, yelling, "We have no choice but to die together."

The man was said to have been drinking at the time of the incident.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

