Man arrested for threatening teenage girl on social media app

A 28-year-old unemployed man living in Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of threatening a teenage girl he knew using the messaging function of a social media app.

According to police, the man is accused of sending multiple messages to the girl who lives in Tottori Prefecture between 1:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on April 22, including threats such as "I'll pursue you to your death."

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation but has given no clear motive.

© Japan Today