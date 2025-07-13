 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for threatening to kill 29-year-old son with knife

HOKKAIDO

Police in Honbetsu town, Hokkaido, have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of threatening to kill his 29-year-old son with a knife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, NTV reported. The man is suspected of threatening his son, who lives with him, saying "I'll kill you," while brandishing a kitchen knife. The son called police.

When questioned, police said the man partially denied the allegation, saying, "It's true that I pointed a kitchen knife at my son, but I don't think I said I'll kill you."

