Man arrested for threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

Police in Chizu, Tottori Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of threatening to kill his former girlfriend.

According to police, the suspect sent a text message on his smartphone to the woman, who is in her 30s, at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Local media reported that the message said “I’m going to kill you.”

The woman notified police and the man was arrested on Saturday night. Police quoted the man as saying he didn’t mean what he said and that he was upset over the woman ending their relationship.

