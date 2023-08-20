Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

TOTTORI

Police in Chizu, Tottori Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of threatening to kill his former girlfriend.

According to police, the suspect sent a text message on his smartphone to the woman, who is in her 30s, at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Local media reported that the message said “I’m going to kill you.”

The woman notified police and the man was arrested on Saturday night. Police quoted the man as saying he didn’t mean what he said and that he was upset over the woman ending their relationship.

Good. Good work by the police.

He should be arrested, because there are far too many cases in this country where young women are not protected from emotionally infantile males who kill them because of rage and jealousy.

Lock 'im up.

they have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed man

he was upset over the woman ending their relationship.

That female must be upset with 31-year-old that has no job try to insist for a relationship.

