Man arrested for threatening to kill his wife during argument

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of threatening to kill his wife.

According to police, the suspect, a company executive, is accused of threatening his wife at their home around 11 p.m. Friday, saying, "I'll kill you,” NTV reported.

The woman called police and said her husband had threatened her after they had gotten into an argument.

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he became hot-tempered.

© Japan Today