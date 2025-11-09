 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for threatening to kill his wife during argument

0 Comments
KUSHIRO, Hokkaido

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of threatening to kill his wife.

According to police, the suspect, a company executive, is accused of threatening his wife at their home around 11 p.m. Friday, saying, "I'll kill you,” NTV reported.

The woman called police and said her husband had threatened her after they had gotten into an argument.

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he became hot-tempered.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog