Man arrested for threatening to kill mother of girl missing from campsite since last Sept

A photo of 7-year-old Misaki Ogura released by Yamanashi Prefectural Police after she disappeared last September

Chiba prefectural police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Shizuoka Prefecture for allegedly making an online threat to kill the mother of Misaki Ogura, a 7-year-old girl who went missing at a campsite in Yamanashi Prefecture last September.

Police said the mother, Tomoko Ogura, 37, was threatened by Katsuji Saitsu, a construction worker from Shizuoka, in messages he posted on Facebook from Oct 22 to Nov 16, 2019, Sankei Shimbun reported. Ogura sent multiple messages in which he told Ogura, "I know you’re the culprit. Hurry up and turn yourself in. I'm going to kill you."

Ogura said that in addition to feeling distressed since Misaki's disappearance, she was scared of Ogura's threats. She also said she had been slandered by others on the internet and does not feel safe.

Misaki, from Narita City in Chiba Prefecture, had come to the campsite with her mother and group of about 30 family friends. She was last seen by her mother at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday Sept 21, running by herself after a group of children in the woods.

A total of about 1,700 police officers, firefighters, and Self-Defense Force personnel were mobilized to locate her whereabouts.

Drones and tracker dogs were used and long grass was cut down. A stream that runs through the area was searched as well as a nearby dam. But no trace of Misaki has been found.

On Oct 6, the large-scale search was suspended by Yamanashi Prefectural Police.

Anyone with nay information about Misaki is asked to call police at 0554-22-0110.

