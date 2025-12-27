Man arrested for threatening to kill woman, her family, boyfriend and dog

Police in Uonuma City, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of threatening a female acquaintance in her 40s.

According to police, the man, who is a factory worker living in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, is accused of sending an email message to the woman’s smartphone at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, stating, "I'll kill you all. I’ll erase you, your dog, your boyfriend and your family from this world."

The woman called 110, and the man was arrested after being traced to an address in Niigata Prefecture.

