crime

Man arrested for throwing beer bottle at police officer investigating domestic dispute

0 Comments
KAGAWA

Police in Mitoyo City, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duties after he threw a beer bottle at him.

According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, local media reported. Police said the suspect threw the beer bottle at the 50-year-old officer who was responding to a call from the man’s son.

The son had called 110, reporting that his father was drunk and arguing with his grandparents.

Police said the man has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying “I don't remember."

