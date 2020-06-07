Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for throwing fire extinguisher from train onto tracks

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of property damage and forcible obstruction of business after he threw a fire extinguisher from inside a train onto the tracks.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 3 aboard a train on the JR Sobu line in Musashino, Tokyo, Fuji TV reported. Police said Katsutoshi Miura grabbed the fire extinguisher, smashed the carriage window with it and then hurled it onto the tracks.

Nobody was hurt in the incident but JR suspended service to clean up the train carriage which was strewn with glass.

Police said Miura told them he was drunk and can’t remember anything of the incident.

2 Comments
JR should really screen people who are too drunk to ride to prevent other passengers and their property from being damaged.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Police said Miura told them he was drunk and can’t remember anything of the incident.

But of course he couldn't remember doing such a stupid and careless thing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

