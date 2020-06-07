Man arrested for throwing fire extinguisher from train onto tracks

Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of property damage and forcible obstruction of business after he threw a fire extinguisher from inside a train onto the tracks.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 3 aboard a train on the JR Sobu line in Musashino, Tokyo, Fuji TV reported. Police said Katsutoshi Miura grabbed the fire extinguisher, smashed the carriage window with it and then hurled it onto the tracks.

Nobody was hurt in the incident but JR suspended service to clean up the train carriage which was strewn with glass.

Police said Miura told them he was drunk and can’t remember anything of the incident.

