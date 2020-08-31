Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for throwing sand on woman who rejected his advances at beach

KAMAKURA

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he threw sand into a woman’s face at the beach.

Police said Ren Miyanishi, who works as a firefighter in Chiba Prefecture, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I threw sand at her because she didn’t want to have anything to do with me."

The incident occurred at around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday at Yuigahama Beach in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman, who is in her 20s, was asleep on the beach when Miyanishi threw sand on her face. 

Miyanishi had come to the beach with five or six colleagues while the woman came with a separate group. At one point, Miyanishi approached the woman and asked her to go somewhere with him but she refused.

One of the woman’s friends called police to complain about a man making a nuisance of himself.

Japanese men like this are an embarrassment. Read the news. She made the right choice.

I get the impression from reading this story that most Japanese men really cannot handle rejection. Especially as he was supposedly in a disciplined profession.

Stalkings, murder suicides, read the news. They cannot man up to rejection.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

Just another man child.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Another fireman! What's their problem with females? He should be ashamed of himself. Assault seems a bit much but definatly a sit down with someone to explain to this excuse for a man that adults don't behave this way. Really throwing sand because you are angry, reminds me of chest stretching advertising in comic books 40 years ago...pathetic.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

What a great story! Finally, a story with a happy ending. Im happy to know that there are women in Japan who reject these baby boys. I give her two thumbs up for knowing who not to hang with. Good for you girl! However the headline should read: A baby boy arrested....

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Hmm, there's a pattern. These firemen keep ending up in harassment news on here.

Is there a reason for this? Are they tired of playing with their hoses all day?

Sounds like a big man throwing sand in the face of a woman who was minding her own business.

Where do these guys learn their game anyway? No wonder the population is in such trouble in Japan.

(I wonder if this message will be erased as well, the others have.)

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Wow! The police actually showed up. I am impressed. I thought they only came after a crime to clean up the mess.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

What a prize idiot! throwing sand into someones face is not a good chat up line. Try buying her an ice cream or a soft drink, that is a better option.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

