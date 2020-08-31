Man arrested for throwing sand on woman who rejected his advances at beach

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he threw sand into a woman’s face at the beach.

Police said Ren Miyanishi, who works as a firefighter in Chiba Prefecture, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I threw sand at her because she didn’t want to have anything to do with me."

The incident occurred at around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday at Yuigahama Beach in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman, who is in her 20s, was asleep on the beach when Miyanishi threw sand on her face.

Miyanishi had come to the beach with five or six colleagues while the woman came with a separate group. At one point, Miyanishi approached the woman and asked her to go somewhere with him but she refused.

One of the woman’s friends called police to complain about a man making a nuisance of himself.

