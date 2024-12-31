 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for trespassing suspected of attempting to kill ex-girlfriend earlier

0 Comments
GUNMA

Police in Tatebayashi, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of trespassing on a residential property on Monday. He is also being questioned about allegedly attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend about three and a half hours earlier.

Police said Yoshitomo Kurihara was arrested just after 2 a.m. after being found in the garage of a home in Tatebayashi, TV Asahi reported.

Late Sunday night, a woman who works in a bar called police and said that her ex-boyfriend had tbeat her with a stick. She told police the man’s name was Kurihara.

The woman was not seriously injured.

Police believe that Kurihara fled after assaulting the woman at the bar and entered the garage of the house, about three kilometers from the bar, to hide.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Otoshidama: New Year’s Money for Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life in Japan’ Articles of 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Boys Love, The Genre That Liberates Japanese Women To Create a World of Their Own

Savvy Tokyo

Year of The Snake: Snake Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2024

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Getting Lucky with Fukubukuro on New Year’s

GaijinPot Blog

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog