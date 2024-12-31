Man arrested for trespassing suspected of attempting to kill ex-girlfriend earlier

Police in Tatebayashi, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of trespassing on a residential property on Monday. He is also being questioned about allegedly attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend about three and a half hours earlier.

Police said Yoshitomo Kurihara was arrested just after 2 a.m. after being found in the garage of a home in Tatebayashi, TV Asahi reported.

Late Sunday night, a woman who works in a bar called police and said that her ex-boyfriend had tbeat her with a stick. She told police the man’s name was Kurihara.

The woman was not seriously injured.

Police believe that Kurihara fled after assaulting the woman at the bar and entered the garage of the house, about three kilometers from the bar, to hide.

© Japan Today