crime

Man arrested for trying to kill wife with hammer

KANAGAWA

Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 79-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he repeatedly hit his 78-year-old wife on the head with a hammer at their home.

According to police, Tatsuo Enomoto has admitted to hitting his wife Shoko on the back of the head at least six times while she was sitting in the living room at around 10:10 a.m. Friday. After attacking his wife, Enomoto called 119.

The victim was taken to hospital where she remained in a serious condition on Saturday.

Enomoto was quoted by police as saying he had argued with his wife after she sold some land and that he wanted to kill her and then himself, but couldn’t go through with it.

