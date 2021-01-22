Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for trying to kill woman as she walked home last summer

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he tried to choke a 23-year-old woman as she walked home last July.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on July 6 in Katsushika Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Masaaki Kumada, of no fixed occupation, followed the woman for about 250 meters after she left JR Koiwa Station. He then came up behind her, put one of his hands over her eyes and started to choke her with his other hand.

The woman was able to fight off her attacker and he ran away. Police said the victim suffered injuries to her neck which required two weeks to heal.

Police said Kumada was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage. He was arrested on Friday. Police said Kumada has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he had been in a bad mood after losing income from his part-time job due to the coronavirus and that he just wanted to strike out at somebody. He told police he didn't know the victim.

