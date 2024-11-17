 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

Man arrested for trying to kill woman with golf club

2 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit a woman on the head with a golf club.

According to police, Naoto Kobayashi, a bar manager, attacked the woman, whom he knows, on the street outside his bar at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Kobayashi's acquaintances, who were at the scene, took the golf club away from him after he hit the woman, but she suffered a fractured skull and is unconscious and in a critical condition, police said Sunday.

Police said Kobayashi has refused to comment on the incident.

2 Comments
Should get a lengthy sentence for attempted murder.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I bet the cops are eager to tee off on this PoS.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

she suffered a fractured skull and is unconscious in a critical condition

let's all hope she makes a full recovery...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

