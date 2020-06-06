Man arrested for trying to molest children over ‘virus tests’

Police in Kobe have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to molest a group of young children by telling them he needed to conduct tests on them to see if they had the coronavirus.

According to police, Masahiro Tani, a part-time worker from Awaji City, approached a group of five boys and girls at around 6 p.m. on March 24 in Tarumi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported, adding the children were aged between six and 10.

Police said he told the children he wanted to examine them by touching them but said they needn’t worry because he wasn’t going to give them an injection.

The children ran away and two of the girls alerted their parents who called police.

Police identified Tani from street surveillance camera footage in the neighborhood and he was arrested on June 3.

