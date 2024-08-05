 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for trying to remove woman's underwear on train

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Monday they have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a woman in her 30s on a train in May.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:50 a.m. on May 12 on a train running between Kameido and Hirai stations on the JR Sobu Line, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Shintaro Furuyama, a company employee, is accused of putting his hand up the skirt of a woman who was seated beside him as she dozed. Police say Furuyama attempted to pull down the woman’s underwear and touched her thighs.

The woman realized what was happening and resisted. Furuyama fled to another car on the train and got off at the next station. Police said he was identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage taken inside the train.

Police said Furuyama has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I was drunk and don't remember anything about it.”

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

"I was drunk and don't remember anything about it.”

At 7.50am in the morning probably on his way to work.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

At 7.50am in the morning probably on his way to work.

May 12th is on Sunday. Perhaps both of them just went back from Clubbing or Karaoke, the problem that interaction wasn't consensual at all, they just two stranger inside train car. He able to manage to get away, in Sunday usually train and station wasn't that crowded.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Yokohama: A Guide To Japan’s Port City That Has It All

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

The Future of Japanese Knives: Musashi Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Takaoka Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kochi Yosakoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Hirosaki Neputa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Need to Be Amended for LGBTQ+ Rights

Savvy Tokyo

Is Summer In Japan Really That Bad?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Akita Kanto Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Can You Afford to Live in Japan on an Average Salary?

GaijinPot Blog