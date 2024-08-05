Man arrested for trying to remove woman's underwear on train

Police in Tokyo said Monday they have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a woman in her 30s on a train in May.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:50 a.m. on May 12 on a train running between Kameido and Hirai stations on the JR Sobu Line, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Shintaro Furuyama, a company employee, is accused of putting his hand up the skirt of a woman who was seated beside him as she dozed. Police say Furuyama attempted to pull down the woman’s underwear and touched her thighs.

The woman realized what was happening and resisted. Furuyama fled to another car on the train and got off at the next station. Police said he was identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage taken inside the train.

Police said Furuyama has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I was drunk and don't remember anything about it.”

