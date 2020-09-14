Man arrested for trying to rob convenience store across road from koban

A 67-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after attempting to rob a convenience store across the street from a koban (police box) in Choshi, Chiba Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:55 a.m. at a FamilyMart convenience store, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Yoshio Miyauchi, an unemployed resident of Tokyo’s Nakano Ward, entered the store and grabbed the arm of the 63-year-old woman employee, demanding she give him cash from the register.

A man who witnessed the incident went across the street to the koban and told police what was going on. They went to the store and subdued Miyauchi.

© Japan Today