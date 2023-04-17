Man arrested for trying to rob convenience store says he was hungry

Police in Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to rob a convenience store on Sunday.

According to police, Sakae Ejiri, who said he works as a security guard, entered the store at around 6 a.m. and threatened the 34-year-old employee at the cash register with a pair of scissors, Kyodo News reported. Ejiri demanded money but the employee refused and pressed a silent alarm which alerted police.

Police rushed to the scene and detained Ejiri outside the store. He was quoted as saying he was heavily in debt, and was hungry but had no money to buy any food.

