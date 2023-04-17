Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for trying to rob convenience store says he was hungry

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to rob a convenience store on Sunday.

According to police, Sakae Ejiri, who said he works as a security guard, entered the store at around 6 a.m. and threatened the 34-year-old employee at the cash register with a pair of scissors, Kyodo News reported. Ejiri demanded money but the employee refused and pressed a silent alarm which alerted police.

Police rushed to the scene and detained Ejiri outside the store. He was quoted as saying he was heavily in debt, and was hungry but had no money to buy any food.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Songs from Ryuichi Sakamoto that Impacted Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog