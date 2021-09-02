Man arrested for trying to steal gun from police officer in 'koban'

Police in Kochi City, Kochi Prefecture, have arrested 41-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted robbery after he tried to steal a police officer’s gun at a koban (police box).

According to police, Takuya Ono came into the koban at around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. There was no one at the counter, so he went into the back office where he ran into the officer.

Ono pointed a knife with a 16-centimeter blade at the 44-year-old sergeant who works in the Community Police Affairs Division. Ono then threatened the officer and told him to remove his gun and attempted to steal the firearm.

The police officer, who was alone in the koban at the time, managed to convince Ono to put down his knife.

Police quoted Ono as saying he didn’t really intend to steal the gun.

