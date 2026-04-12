Man arrested for trying to steal shoes from house in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of trespassing and attempted theft after he tried to steal shoes from the entrance at a house.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the house in Kita Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The front door was unlocked at the time.

According to police, a woman living in the house called 110 and said,"My husband has caught a stranger who entered our house."

Police quoted the man as saying,"I entered the house to steal shoes after searching the shoe rack."

© Japan Today