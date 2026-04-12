Man arrested for trying to steal shoes from house in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of trespassing and attempted theft after he tried to steal shoes from the entrance at a house.
The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the house in Kita Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The front door was unlocked at the time.
According to police, a woman living in the house called 110 and said,"My husband has caught a stranger who entered our house."
Police quoted the man as saying,"I entered the house to steal shoes after searching the shoe rack."© Japan Today
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Toshihiro
The guy must've really liked those kicks or probably gets his kicks from sniffing them, similar to another guy in an older JT article where he stole work boots to sniff them.