Man arrested for tying up and allegedly sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend

A 25-year-old unemployed man has been arrested in Kumamoto Prefecture for binding his former girlfriend's hands and feet and allegedly sexually assaulting her.

According to the police, Ryusei Uemura, of no fixed address, is accused of punching his ex-girlfriend in the face, tying her hands and feet with rope, and sexually assaulting her at her home around 11 p.m. on Saturday, causing injuries including a sprained neck, Kumamoto Broadcasting Co reported.

The two had previously been in a relationship, and Uemura had been staying at the woman's apartment.

The woman filed a criminal complaint on Sunday morning. Police requested Uemura to voluntarily accompany them to the police station, and subsequently arrested him.

Police said Uemura admitted to causing the injuries, but stated that he did not threaten the victim and that he believed there was consent before the sexual assault.

© Japan Today