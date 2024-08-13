Man arrested for uploading obscene images of himself to SNS under name of real woman

Police in Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old man for making obscene images and videos of himself available to an unspecified number of people on the internet, using the name of a real woman.

Police said Shinya Koga, a company employee, is accused of uploading the images and videos to SNS on August 8, broadcaster NTV reported. The SNS account name where the images were uploaded used the name of a real woman.

The woman found an account with the same name as her, noticed that obscene images were being posted, and reported it to the police.

Police said the woman told police she doesn’t know the man.

