A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent behavior for urinating at a koban (police box) in Hiroshima on Saturday.

According to the police, the man urinated on the ground outside the police box in Naka Ward at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, broadcaster TBS reported.

Police quoted the man as saying “I couldn't make it to a toilet in time."

The man told police he had been heavily drinking prior to the incident.

