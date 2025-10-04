Man arrested for using slingshot to launch steel balls at shop window

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 33-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of property destruction after he launched a small steel ball from a slingshot, breaking a window 80 meters away.

Police said Noriyuki Sanada is accused of launching a 6 mm ball from the emergency stairs between the 7th to 9th floors of the apartment building where he lives, at around 9:10 a.m. on September 30. The ball damaged the window of a motorcycle dealership located about 80 meters away in Atsubetsu Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

There is a busy road between the apartment building and the store which was preparing to open at the time, but no one was injured.

The store has reported 11 cases of broken windows since the summer of 2023. Police said an investigation of security camera footage led to the identification of Sanada.

Police said Sanada has admitted using the slingshot to launch pachinko balls and other objects, but he denied aiming it at the store window. He was quoted as saying he used the slingshot to fire balls at crows.

