crime

Man arrested for using smartphone to film up teenager’s skirt

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of creating a public nuisance after he was caught filming up a teenage girl’s skirt in a store.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. Sunday at a shopping complex in front of JR Sapporo Station, Hokkaido Broadcasting Co reported. Police said the suspect, a company employee from Asahikawa in Hokkaido, approached the girl from behind as she was looking at some items in a store, and pointed his smartphone up her skirt.

A security guard spotted the man and called 110 and kept an eye on the man until police arrived. Police said the suspect has admitted to the charge and that an inspection of his smartphone found up-skirt images of several other girls.

