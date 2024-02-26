Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for using smartphone to film up woman’s skirt on station escalator

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 32-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of violating the anti-nuisance law after he used his smartphone camera to film up a 20-year-old woman’s skirt on an escalator at a subway station in Sapporo.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Friday at Sapporo Station, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The woman noticed the man doing something suspicious behind her and sought help from station staff.

Station staff detained the man until police arrived. Police said the man has admitted to the allegation and they are examining the contents of his smartphone to see if he has taken other upskirt video images.

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation

At least he remembered!

Another day, another bizarre sex crime. These offenses seem to occur with such alarming frequency the Crime page ought to have its own Voyeur section.

Question to the audience: Have any academics/sociology majors ever looked at why this is, and perhaps if there are any social/cultural factors that contribute to such a comparatively high prevalence of up-skirting and general voyeurism over here?

Question to the audience: Have any academics/sociology majors ever looked at why this is, and perhaps if there are any social/cultural factors that contribute to such a comparatively high prevalence of up-skirting and general voyeurism over here?

It's a human thing, not specific to Japan, so I would be surprised if there weren't any such studies somewhere in the world.

