Man arrested for using smartphone to film up woman’s skirt on station escalator

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 32-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of violating the anti-nuisance law after he used his smartphone camera to film up a 20-year-old woman’s skirt on an escalator at a subway station in Sapporo.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Friday at Sapporo Station, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The woman noticed the man doing something suspicious behind her and sought help from station staff.

Station staff detained the man until police arrived. Police said the man has admitted to the allegation and they are examining the contents of his smartphone to see if he has taken other upskirt video images.

