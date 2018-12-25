Man arrested for using stun gun on commuter at subway station in Tokyo

Police in Tokyo said Tuesday they have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of assault after he used a stun gun on a commuter at Ikebukuro Station.

According to police, the incident occurred at around noon on Monday near the ticket gate at the station on the Yurakucho subway line.

Witnesses said the two men were arguing and started shoving each other when the suspect took a stun gun out of his pocket and used it on the victim, a man in his 30s, Fuji TV reported.

A station employee called police and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He told police his attacker also spat on him during their altercation.

Police said the two men did not know each other. The suspect was quoted as saying he carried the stun gun for self-defense.

