crime

Man arrested for using stun gun on ex-girlfriend, robbing her

KYOTO

Police in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of unlawful entry and robbery after he entered the house of his 33-year-old former girlfriend, used a stun gun on her and stole her money and smartphone.

According to police, Yuki Kurokawa, whose occupation is unknown, entered the house through an unlocked window at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Kyodo News reported. He used a stun gun on the woman who was already up, stole about 90,000 yen in cash and her smartphone before leaving.

The woman, who was not injured, used another smartphone to call 110.

Kurokawa was found a few hours later walking in a field in Ayabe. Police said he has remained silent since his arrest.

Police said the woman had consulted them about Kurokawa on numerous occasions since January and that he had been issued a verbal warning to stay away from her.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

