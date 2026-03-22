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Man arrested for using stun gun to steal 5 million yen from Chinese national on Osaka street

3 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of using a stun gun on a Chinese national on a street in Osaka in February, and stealing 5 million yen in cash from him.

Two 18-year-old men have already been arrested in connection with the robbery. Police said one acted as a lookout and the other was a getaway driver. Police are investigating the possibility that all three are members of an anonymous, mobile crime group known as tokuryu, NTV reported.

According to police, Yoshimitsu Suga, whose address and occupation are unknown, turned himself in at a police station on Saturday and was arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault.

Police said Suga told them: “I can’t answer any questions right now.”

The 37-year-old Chinese national, who is a company employee, was walking along a street in Sumiyoshi Ward on Feb 25 when he was attacked by a man who used a stun gun on him. The attacker stole his bag containing 5 million yen in cash and other items,

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3 Comments
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See, the Chinese government was fully justified in warning its citizens about the dangers they face in Japan.

-12 ( +3 / -15 )

Oh yes, beating the drums of CCP propaganda!

As if crime never happens in your home country!

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Why would anyone walk around carrying 5 million in cash?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

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