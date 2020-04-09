Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Man arrested for vandalism after Tokyo gym remains open

3 Comments
TOKYO

A man has been arrested in Tokyo for allegedly breaking an entrance door at a sports club that remained open despite the state of emergency declared due to the new coronavirus outbreak, police said Thursday.

The 43-year-old, who has not been identified by the police, was arrested around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday after destroying a glass door at the 24-hour gym in the capital's Minato Ward.

The man, who has admitted to the charge of vandalism, was drunk at the time, they said.

The gym was scheduled to close from Thursday following the declaration issued on Tuesday that enables local authorities to request certain businesses to halt operations.

The police quoted the man as saying he kicked the door because he could not find a staff member to make a complaint. A user of the facility pressed an alarm to report the incident.

The Tokyo metropolitan government is mulling whether to include sports clubs among facilities that it will ask to suspend business. The Japanese capital is among seven prefectures covered by the emergency declaration.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Study Japanese in Japan

Apply to Japanese language schools in Japan with GaijinPot Study

Sign Up

3 Comments
Login to comment

Although I don't condone the means of the way he chose to protest, I totally understand how he feels. Keeping a gym open (especially a 24hr gym) during these times is totally tone deaf and socially irresponsible.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Mirai Hayashi

Although I don't condone the means of the way he chose to protest, I totally understand how he feels. Keeping a gym open (especially a 24hr gym) during these times is totally tone deaf and socially irresponsible.

Bear in mind that the man was also out drunk at night. Not exactly leading by example is he?

5 ( +5 / -0 )

@Capuchin

As I said, I don't condone anything he did....but people are hypersensitive about people and businesses not abiding by social distancing guidelines these days.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 14, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get a Driver’s License in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

5 Top Spring 2020 Fashion Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using Your Japanese Washing Machine

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Cryotherapy In Tokyo: What’s It About And Where To Try It

Savvy Tokyo