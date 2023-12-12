Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for verbally abusing, assaulting taxi driver for 30 minutes

TOKYO

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of verbally abusing a taxi driver in Tokyo for 30 minutes and then punching him in the face before breaking the vehicle’s window in October.

Police said Naoki Omori, a company employee, became angry after the driver, who is in his 20s, followed the route according to the taxi’s navigation system instead of the way he directed, early on the morning of Oct 20 in Chuo Ward, Kyodo News reported.

Although the driver apologized, Omori continued to verbally abuse him for 30 minutes.

Omori then pulled the driver’s hair and punched him in the face after the taxi stopped. When the driver turned on his security lights to call for help, Omori erupted in a fit of outrage and broke the rear seat’s glass window, the driver told police.

Police said the incident was recorded on the taxi’s drive recorder.

Police said Omori, who was drunk when arrested, will also be charged with property destruction. He was quoted as saying he got fed up with the taxi driver’s attitude.

