Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for voyeurism after putting miniature camera in school toilet

4 Comments
MORIOKA, Iwate

Police in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of voyeurism after he placed a miniature camera in a cubicle in the girls toilet at a junior high school.

According to police, Yuji Hishita, worked for a company doing reconstruction work at the school at the beginning of September, Kyodo News reported. During this time, he placed the camera in the toilet.

A school employee spotted the camera and the school contacted police. Hishita was arrested on Thursday when he went to retrieve the camera.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Lock the sick scum up for many, many years.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Another one too many pedo in Japan

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Another day, another pedo.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Gross. If so interested in fecal matter go swimming in the sewer.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 11–17

Savvy Tokyo

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel

Play to Progress: Balancing Fun and Engaging English Lessons

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

Artist and Youtuber Emily Sim (Emirichu) Paints Her Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Makiba Milk no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

How to get to and from Kansai International Airport (KIX)

GaijinPot Travel

Looking for New Job Opportunities in Japan this Fall?

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Kagikake Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog