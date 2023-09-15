Man arrested for voyeurism after putting miniature camera in school toilet

Police in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of voyeurism after he placed a miniature camera in a cubicle in the girls toilet at a junior high school.

According to police, Yuji Hishita, worked for a company doing reconstruction work at the school at the beginning of September, Kyodo News reported. During this time, he placed the camera in the toilet.

A school employee spotted the camera and the school contacted police. Hishita was arrested on Thursday when he went to retrieve the camera.

