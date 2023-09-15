Man arrested for voyeurism after putting miniature camera in school toilet

Police in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of voyeurism after he placed a miniature camera in a cubicle in the girls toilet at a junior high school.
According to police, Yuji Hishita, worked for a company doing reconstruction work at the school at the beginning of September, Kyodo News reported. During this time, he placed the camera in the toilet.
A school employee spotted the camera and the school contacted police. Hishita was arrested on Thursday when he went to retrieve the camera.© Japan Today
Fighto!
Lock the sick scum up for many, many years.
nosuke
Another one too many pedo in Japan
Chabbawanga
Another day, another pedo.
Redemption
Gross. If so interested in fecal matter go swimming in the sewer.