crime

Man arrested for voyeurism at shopping center in Kagawa Prefecture

TAKAMATSU, Kagawa

Police in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of taking voyeuristic images up a woman’s skirt at a shopping center.

According to police, Shinsuke Mutsumura, a Tokushima prefectural government official who lives in Higashikagawa City, is accused of using his smartphone camera to film up a woman’s skirt at around 4:15 pm on Thursday at the mall, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A security guard noticed Mutsumura acting suspiciously, and detained him. When he checked the smartphone, the security guard found videos of several women's underwear.

Oh no, not another one.

We went to Takamatsu 2 weeks ago for the first time, had a great time, didn’t see anything like this happen though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

