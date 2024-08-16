Man arrested for voyeurism at shopping center in Kagawa Prefecture

Police in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of taking voyeuristic images up a woman’s skirt at a shopping center.

According to police, Shinsuke Mutsumura, a Tokushima prefectural government official who lives in Higashikagawa City, is accused of using his smartphone camera to film up a woman’s skirt at around 4:15 pm on Thursday at the mall, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A security guard noticed Mutsumura acting suspiciously, and detained him. When he checked the smartphone, the security guard found videos of several women's underwear.

