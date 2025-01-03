 Japan Today
Man arrested for writing graffiti inside toilet at imperial palace during New Year greeting event

TOKYO

Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for writing graffiti inside a toilet on the grounds of the imperial palace prior to the New Year greeting event by the emperor and his family.

Kobayashi Daisuke, a landscape gardener from Zama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, was arrested on suspicion of property damage after being caught writing graffiti at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, TV Asahi reported.

At the time, members of the public were lining up to enter the imperial palace for the first appearance by the imperial family. The toilet is near the Hasuike assembly hall, which is on the route visitors take to exit the venue.

According to the police, graffiti was also found on nearby manhole covers.

