Man arrested in 1st cycling 'road rage' case under new law

A man already in custody for an alleged assault was served a fresh arrest warrant Monday, making him the first cyclist to be charged for a "road rage" incident under a recently revised traffic law aimed at curbing dangerous driving.
Akihiko Narushima, 33, was arrested for assault after an Oct 5 incident in which he grabbed a man in his 70s by the collar when the man confronted him about his riding. The latest charge is related to a separate incident on the same day.
He had previously been witnessed cycling in an erratic manner and obstructing traffic in Saitama Prefecture's Okegawa and Ageo areas, according to local police.
He was on probation at the time of the alleged assault after being convicted in February for another cycling incident last year.
The police allege that, in addition to the October assault, he also was involved in a road rage incident on the same day.
Authorities collected dashcam footage from cars in the area which enabled them to serve the fresh warrant Monday for allegedly riding dangerously in front of a car and obstructing its path.
The police said they plan to investigate his possible involvement in a few dozen similar incidents previously reported in the area.
Japan revised its road traffic laws in June to widen the scope of offenses considered to be dangerous driving, now including cycling. Such incidents can constitute a criminal offense under the updated law, a change brought after a string of high-profile car accident fatalities.© KYODO
Toshihiro
Never thought cycling road rage would exist. Would this person be no longer allowed to ride a bike and just commute or walk instead? In my experience, there's a lot of jerk cyclists, especially in cities that ride their bikes as if they're bosozoku.
P. Smith
Sounds like the guy was at least riding in the road, which is where the law requires cyclists to be, instead of on the sidewalk.
u_s__reamer
Another mental case.
3RENSHO
Disregarding a lot of "jerk cyclists" in various, unspecified cities, and focusing on the man arrested for cycling road rage; he clearly is mentally and/or emotionally unstable. TV footage broadcast repeatedly has shown that he is a nuisance on public streets. The fact that he happened to be riding a bicycle is extraneous--he could potentially have caused greater damage if he had been operating a motor vehicle.
simon g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2voyQ5VtmQ
dude has issues, better a bike than a car. Hope he gets over himself.
kohakuebisu
In video of him, he is in the road and keeps crossing the center line in front of oncoming cars, before swerving away at the last moment. There was an old yakuza move where they would cause accidents for extortion purposes, usually by sudden braking to get people to ram them, and it looks like he's trying to manufacture some kind of conflict in a similar way.
The guy clearly has major issues and as 3RENSHO points out, is not representative of cycling or cyclists.
Kobe White Bar Owner
And the loose nit prize of the day goes to.... hold on it’s only 7am
Paul
Everything about him is repugnant.
Yubaru
Now if the cops would PLEASE get after the idiots who drive crazy on their little 50cc scooter!