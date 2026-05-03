Man arrested in connection with body found buried in Tone River basin

Gunma prefectural police are questioning a 50-year-old man in connection with the disappearance of a 59-year-old man whose body was found buried in the Tone River basin in Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture, on April 28.

According to police, the body is that of Kazunori Obuchi, a resident of Maebashi City in Gunma Prefecture, NTV reported Sunday. Police said the body was buried in the soil, and had been there for some time. An autopsy was unable to reveal the cause of death.

Obuchi lived alone and was last seen leaving his workplace at around 7 p.m. on Feb 26. The following day, his sister, who lives nearby, filed a missing person report with police.

Police said the 50-year-old suspect, who lives in Saitama Prefecture, was an acquaintance of Obuchi. He was arrested on suspicion of withdrawing 240,000 yen using two of Obuchi’s ATM cash cards in Maebashi at 8:15 p.m. on Feb 26.

© Japan Today