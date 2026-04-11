Man arrested in connection with missing teenage girl in Oita

Police in Oita City, Oita Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of a missing teenage girl, even though her body has not been found.

Police arrested Tadafumi Himeno, whose occupation is unknown, early Sunday morning, Oita Broadcasting Corp reported. Himeno is suspected of abandoning the body in the mountains of Bungo-Ono City in early March.

The girl, who is in her late teens, was last seen by her family leaving her home at 11:30 p.m. on March 2. On March 4, the family filed a missing person’s report with police.

Their investigation led to Himeno and he was detained on Saturday.

Police said that Himeno has admitted to disposing of the girl's body and has also made statements hinting that he killed her. Based on Himeno's statements, police began searching for the body in the mountains, but have not yet found it.

© Japan Today