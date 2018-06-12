2 men arrested in connection with woman's body abandoned on mountain

A man in his 40s and another man in his 20s have been arrested in connection with the abandonment of a woman's body, that of a 29-year-old nurse who went missing last month, police said Tuesday.

The man in his 40s, who turned up at a police station in Nagoya on Monday, was arrested on suspicion of illegally confining Mayuko Uchiyama. He has admitted to the allegation of abducting the woman from Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, investigative sources said.

The suspect said he and the second man met each other online and that they did not know Uchiyama. Police said a third man is believed to also be involved.

Security camera footage showed Uchiyama being abducted by two men in a gym parking lot in the city on May 26 as she was getting into her car, which was also driven away, according to the investigative sources.

Her naked body was found Saturday by a search team on the mountain in Fujieda, Shizuoka Prefecture. It had been buried 20 cms deep about 10 meters from a road. Police said there were no signs of external injury and that she appeared to have died about two weeks earlier.

Police tracked the record of the car navigation system in her car, which was found in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, about 100 kilometers northwest of Hamamatsu.

