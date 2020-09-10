Man arrested in Kyoto after failing to return rental car over a year past deadline

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested 44-year-old Masafumi Hagiwara for embezzlement. The charge? He’d kept a rental car for over a year past the return deadline.

Police say Hagiwara, who was arrested on Sept 5, hired the car from a rental company in Fushimi Ward on June 25 last year. On July 2, when the car was due to be returned, Hagiwara called the company to extend the rental, saying “I’m in Tokyo so I’d like to request an extension”.

However, Hagiwara still failed to return the car, keeping it and using it as if it were his own vehicle until the cops caught up with him on 4 August this year.

It’s estimated that by the time Hagiwara was found by police, the late fee on the vehicle would be somewhere in the range of 7.66 million yen — more than the cost of a brand new vehicle.

People online were quick to react to the story with comments like:

“What was he thinking? He signed a contract so there was no way he wouldn’t get caught.”

“What’s most surprising is the fact that nobody tracked him down for over a year.”

“He could’ve bought two new cars, or five lightweight kei vehicles instead!”

“So this is embezzlement and not stealing?”

“It’s like he caused the company lost profits.”

“A friend of mine works at a rental car company and they say this happens sometimes – some people even hire cars to commit crimes.”

While commenters tried to make sense of the man’s actions and pondered over his motives, others mentioned how inconvenient it can be when you have to return vehicles to the same branch.

Source: Livedoor News via Hachima Kikou

