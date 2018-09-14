Man arrested in Niigata after hostage standoff

Police in Seiro, Niigata Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he took another man hostage.

According to police, the standoff began just after 7 a.m. Thursday, Fuji TV reported. A police officer arrived at the residence of the suspect, Ken Kimura, of no fixed occupation, to investigate an unspecified incident. After the officer knocked on the door, Kimura dragged another man out of the house by the neck while holding a knife in his right hand and threatened to kill him as they moved toward a car.

The police officer followed, calling for Kimura to drop the knife. After Kimura refused to do so, the officer fired at Kimura's left knee. He was then arrested. The hostage, who was not injured, got into the car while Kimura was being detained and drove away. Police are currently searching for him.

